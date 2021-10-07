/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class stuns in Manufaktur China Blue

This plug-in hybrid shows what's possible from Mercedes' new customization division.

Daniel Golson
Mercedes-Benz is expanding its customization division and giving it a new name: Manufaktur.

2021-mercedes-benz-s-class-manufaktur-china-blue-112
Manufaktur replaces the previous designo and Exclusive Manufaktur monikers.

2021-mercedes-benz-s-class-manufaktur-china-blue-115
One of the main draws is an extensive color palette that includes vintage hues like the China Blue you see here.

2021-mercedes-benz-s-class-manufaktur-china-blue-114
You can also get unique wheels and exterior finishes.

2021-mercedes-benz-s-class-manufaktur-china-blue-116
There are tons of available interior schemes, too.

2021-mercedes-benz-s-class-manufaktur-china-blue-117
On some models the Manufaktur trimmings include embroidered headrests.

2021-mercedes-benz-s-class-manufaktur-china-blue-120
A Manufaktur script is found in several places inside.

2021-mercedes-benz-s-class-manufaktur-china-blue-124
Mercedes also developed an animated logo projector in the doors.

2021-mercedes-benz-s-class-manufaktur-china-blue-113
While only a few models are available with Manufaktur options currently, it will expand to cars across the AMG, Benz and EQ ranges.

2021-mercedes-benz-s-class-manufaktur-china-blue-110
Keep scrolling through to see more of this Manufaktur S-Class.

2021-mercedes-benz-s-class-manufaktur-china-blue-118
2021-mercedes-benz-s-class-manufaktur-china-blue-119
2021-mercedes-benz-s-class-manufaktur-china-blue-121
2021-mercedes-benz-s-class-manufaktur-china-blue-122
2021-mercedes-benz-s-class-manufaktur-china-blue-123
