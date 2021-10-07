The new Mercedes-Benz S-Class stuns in Manufaktur China Blue

This plug-in hybrid shows what's possible from Mercedes' new customization division.
Mercedes-Benz is expanding its customization division and giving it a new name: Manufaktur.
Manufaktur replaces the previous designo and Exclusive Manufaktur monikers.
One of the main draws is an extensive color palette that includes vintage hues like the China Blue you see here.
You can also get unique wheels and exterior finishes.
There are tons of available interior schemes, too.
On some models the Manufaktur trimmings include embroidered headrests.
A Manufaktur script is found in several places inside.
Mercedes also developed an animated logo projector in the doors.
While only a few models are available with Manufaktur options currently, it will expand to cars across the AMG, Benz and EQ ranges.
Keep scrolling through to see more of this Manufaktur S-Class.