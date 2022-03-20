/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

This Mercedes EQS Parks Itself in a Garage With Bosch's Help

Mercedes and Bosch's Intelligent Park Pilot system allows for cars to drive and park themselves in select garages.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
mercedes-benz-eqs-intelligent-park-pilot-110
1 of 11 Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes and Bosch teamed up on Intelligent Park Pilot, an automated valet parking system.

mercedes-benz-eqs-intelligent-park-pilot-111
2 of 11 Mercedes-Benz

It's already in use at the Stuttgart airport, but we got to see a demo in Los Angeles.

mercedes-benz-eqs-intelligent-park-pilot-112
3 of 11 Mercedes-Benz

The system is currently available for the S-Class and EQS.

mercedes-benz-eqs-intelligent-park-pilot-113
4 of 11 Mercedes-Benz

This demo used lidar sensors, but permanent setups use fancy cameras instead.

mercedes-benz-eqs-intelligent-park-pilot-115
5 of 11 Mercedes-Benz

The car's own sensors aren't used.

mercedes-benz-eqs-intelligent-park-pilot-119
6 of 11 Mercedes-Benz

Drivers drop off the car at a designated spot and start the process via a smartphone app.

mercedes-benz-eqs-intelligent-park-pilot-120
7 of 11 Mercedes-Benz

The car then drives itself through the garage and parks in a spot.

mercedes-benz-eqs-intelligent-park-pilot-114
8 of 11 Mercedes-Benz

This tech could be expanded to incorporate charging and servicing in the future.

mercedes-benz-eqs-intelligent-park-pilot-116
9 of 11 Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes is looking to implement it in the US in locations like the Intercontinental hotel.

mercedes-benz-eqs-intelligent-park-pilot-117
10 of 11 Mercedes-Benz

Eventually, this tech could be used by any car.

mercedes-benz-eqs-intelligent-park-pilot-118
11 of 11 Mercedes-Benz

