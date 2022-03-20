This Mercedes EQS Parks Itself in a Garage With Bosch's Help

Mercedes and Bosch's Intelligent Park Pilot system allows for cars to drive and park themselves in select garages.
Mercedes and Bosch teamed up on Intelligent Park Pilot, an automated valet parking system.
It's already in use at the Stuttgart airport, but we got to see a demo in Los Angeles.
The system is currently available for the S-Class and EQS.
This demo used lidar sensors, but permanent setups use fancy cameras instead.
The car's own sensors aren't used.
Drivers drop off the car at a designated spot and start the process via a smartphone app.
The car then drives itself through the garage and parks in a spot.
This tech could be expanded to incorporate charging and servicing in the future.
Mercedes is looking to implement it in the US in locations like the Intercontinental hotel.
Eventually, this tech could be used by any car.