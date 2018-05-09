Mercedes-Benz EQC electric SUV stretches its legs during testing

  • Mercedes EQC Testing
Mercedes-Benz released a few more pictures of the forthcoming EQC as it continues testing ahead of its debut.

That debut is likely to take place at the Paris Motor Show.

It will soon head to Spain to ensure the vehicle can withstand some gnarly summer heat.

Mercedes says the car will eventually be tested in China, Finland, Germany, Italy, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, the UAE and the US.

It'll experience winters as cold as -31 degrees Fahrenheit, and summer heat exceeding 122 degrees.  

We'll find out how well Mercedes put everything together when the EQC is unveiled later this year and launched in 2019.

