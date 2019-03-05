Mercedes-Benz Concept EQV looks prepped for production

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled the Concept EQV, an all-electric van that's slated to enter production in the near future.
The actual production version will be given its rightful dog and pony show at the Frankfurt Motor Show this fall.
Instead of being rear-wheel drive, the EQV is actually front-wheel drive, containing all its motive-force bits in the front end.
Its electric motor puts out 201 horsepower, and it's combined into a single unit with the transmission, cooling system and power electronics.
Juice comes from a 100-kWh lithium-ion battery, which gives the EQV a range of about 249 miles and a top speed of 99 miles per hour.
With fast charging, it can add about 62 miles of range in 15 minutes or so.
From an aesthetics standpoint, the EQV looks very close to the V-Class that debuted at the end of January.
The EQV's interior is just a bit fancier, with blue and rose-gold elements all over the place.
Odds are that there will be a stripped-down commercial version that can take a little more abuse, too.
While the production EQV will likely arrive within the next year or so, Mercedes-Benz has bigger plans beyond that.
The automaker hopes to electrify its entire portfolio -- that is to say, it will offer at least one electrified variant of all its models -- by 2022