Mercedes-Benz Concept EQV looks prepped for production

Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday unveiled the Concept EQV, an all-electric van that's slated to enter production in the near future.     

1 of 52
1
of 52

The actual production version will be given its rightful dog and pony show at the Frankfurt Motor Show this fall.   

2 of 52
2
of 52

Instead of being rear-wheel drive, the EQV is actually front-wheel drive, containing all its motive-force bits in the front end.    

3 of 52
3
of 52

Its electric motor puts out 201 horsepower, and it's combined into a single unit with the transmission, cooling system and power electronics.   

4 of 52
4
of 52

Juice comes from a 100-kWh lithium-ion battery, which gives the EQV a range of about 249 miles and a top speed of 99 miles per hour.     

5 of 52
5
of 52

With fast charging, it can add about 62 miles of range in 15 minutes or so.    

6 of 52
6
of 52

From an aesthetics standpoint, the EQV looks very close to the V-Class that debuted at the end of January.    

7 of 52
7
of 52

The EQV's interior is just a bit fancier, with blue and rose-gold elements all over the place.   

8 of 52
8
of 52

Odds are that there will be a stripped-down commercial version that can take a little more abuse, too.    

9 of 52
9
of 52

While the production EQV will likely arrive within the next year or so, Mercedes-Benz has bigger plans beyond that.     

10 of 52
10
of 52

The automaker hopes to electrify its entire portfolio -- that is to say, it will offer at least one electrified variant of all its models -- by 2022    

11 of 52
11
of 52

12 of 52
12
of 52

13 of 52
13
of 52

14 of 52
14
of 52

15 of 52
15
of 52

16 of 52
16
of 52

17 of 52
17
of 52

18 of 52
18
of 52

19 of 52
19
of 52

20 of 52
20
of 52

21 of 52
21
of 52

22 of 52
22
of 52

23 of 52
23
of 52

24 of 52
24
of 52

25 of 52
25
of 52

26 of 52
26
of 52

27 of 52
27
of 52

28 of 52
28
of 52

29 of 52
29
of 52

30 of 52
30
of 52

31 of 52
31
of 52

32 of 52
32
of 52

33 of 52
33
of 52

34 of 52
34
of 52

35 of 52
35
of 52

36 of 52
36
of 52

37 of 52
37
of 52

38 of 52
38
of 52

39 of 52
39
of 52

40 of 52
40
of 52

41 of 52
41
of 52

42 of 52
42
of 52

43 of 52
43
of 52

44 of 52
44
of 52

45 of 52
45
of 52

46 of 52
46
of 52

47 of 52
47
of 52

48 of 52
48
of 52

49 of 52
49
of 52

50 of 52
50
of 52

51 of 52
51
of 52

52 of 52
52
of 52
