Mercedes-Benz A-Class plug-in hybrid is packed with smart tech

Meet the Mercedes-Benz A-Class plug-in hybrid.
This is the A250e model in hatchback form.
You can choose from the hatchback and sedan models.
Right now, it's only confirmed for Europe.
Mercedes-Benz said the A250e will go 40 miles purely on electricity.
The third-gen system includes intelligent packaging to make space for the electrified part of the powertrain.
For Europe, the system also includes route-based operations.
Translation: The car knows when it enters a zero-emission area and will run on electricity only.
The A250e makes a total of 218 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque.
Keep clicking to see more of the A250e plug-in hybrid.
Mercedes-Benz A-Klasse Plug-in-Hybrid Mercedes-Benz A-Class Plug-in-Hybrid