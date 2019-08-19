Mercedes-Benz A-Class plug-in hybrid is packed with smart tech

  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback plug-in hybrid
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback plug-in hybrid
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback plug-in hybrid
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback plug-in hybrid
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback plug-in hybrid
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback plug-in hybrid
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback plug-in hybrid
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback plug-in hybrid
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback plug-in hybrid
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback plug-in hybrid
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback plug-in hybrid
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback plug-in hybrid
  • Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback plug-in hybrid

Meet the Mercedes-Benz A-Class plug-in hybrid.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
1
of 13

This is the A250e model in hatchback form.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
2
of 13

You can choose from the hatchback and sedan models.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
3
of 13

Right now, it's only confirmed for Europe.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
4
of 13

Mercedes-Benz said the A250e will go 40 miles purely on electricity.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
5
of 13

The third-gen system includes intelligent packaging to make space for the electrified part of the powertrain.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
6
of 13

For Europe, the system also includes route-based operations.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
7
of 13

Translation: The car knows when it enters a zero-emission area and will run on electricity only.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
8
of 13

The A250e makes a total of 218 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
9
of 13

Keep clicking to see more of the A250e plug-in hybrid.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
10
of 13

Mercedes-Benz A-Klasse Plug-in-Hybrid Mercedes-Benz A-Class Plug-in-Hybrid

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
11
of 13

Mercedes-Benz A-Klasse Plug-in-Hybrid Mercedes-Benz A-Class Plug-in-Hybrid

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
12
of 13

Mercedes-Benz A-Klasse Plug-in-Hybrid Mercedes-Benz A-Class Plug-in-Hybrid

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Mercedes-Benz
13
of 13
Now Reading

Mercedes-Benz A-Class plug-in hybrid is packed with smart tech

Up Next

2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 is a lean, green sports machine

Latest Stories

Mercedes-Benz EQV electric van debuts with 250-mile range

Mercedes-Benz EQV electric van debuts with 250-mile range

by
2020 Ford Escape SE Sport Hybrid debuts to split the difference

2020 Ford Escape SE Sport Hybrid debuts to split the difference

by
Rolls-Royce will offer an electric vehicle 'when the time is right'

Rolls-Royce will offer an electric vehicle 'when the time is right'

by
Lincoln's 2020 Aviator can use your phone as its key (hands-on)

Lincoln's 2020 Aviator can use your phone as its key (hands-on)

1:34
5 things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

5 things you need to know about the 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid

3:13