Mercedes-Benz B-Class is a big, bulky boy

The new Mercedes-Benz B-Class made its debut at the 2018 Paris Auto Show this week.
Built on the same bones as the new A-Class hatchback, the B-Class features a taller roofline.
Benz calls this a "sport tourer." The new model is larger than the outgoing B-Class, but prints smaller curbside thanks to more athletic lines.
Of course, the larger B-Class boasts more space for cargo and people.
Inside, the cabin is a carbon copy of the new A-Class with the same dual-screen MBUX infotainment.
The hatchback (or is it a crossover?) also inherits a suite of driver aid and safety technology from the flagship S-Class.
No fewer than five combustion engine options will be available when the B-Class launches later this year.
Two gasoline engines will feature a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The larger diesel engines are packaged with an eight-speed DCT.
The B-Class is definitely not coming to America. Our weird hatchback quota has been met by the GLA-Class.
Check out the B-Class and the rest of our coverage of the 2018 Paris Auto Show.