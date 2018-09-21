Mercedes-AMG Project One hypercar is one step closer to production

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Mercedes-AMG is now testing prototypes of the Project One on public roads around the UK. Imagine seeing this in your rearview mirror.
The automaker has already spent hundreds of hours developing the car digitally, and it's undergone real-world tests on the dyno, which replicated some harsh on-track conditions.
It's not exactly easy to disguise this car, especially considering the engine is spitting out Formula 1 noises, which are more aggressive than even the gnarliest hypercars.
Its F1-derived powertrain uses a tiny 1.6-liter V6 in conjunction with four electric motors to put out more than 1,000 horsepower.
The automaker has a planned production run of 275 cars, and each will cost the euro equivalent of $2.72 million.