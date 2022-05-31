X

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Is a Beautiful Catfish With an F1 Engine

Mercedes' absurd Formula 1-powered One is finally entering production.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
1 of 62 Mercedes-AMG

The Mercedes-AMG One hypercar is finally entering production after over five years of development.

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
2 of 62 Mercedes-AMG

It uses the same turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engine as Mercedes' Formula 1 cars.

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
3 of 62 Mercedes-AMG

The One pairs that engine with four electric motors for a total of 1,049 horsepower.

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
4 of 62 Mercedes-AMG

The plug-in-hybrid One has all-wheel drive and an EV range of 11 miles.

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
5 of 62 Mercedes-AMG

It will hit 124 mph in 7 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
6 of 62 Mercedes-AMG

The One has some crazy active aero.

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
7 of 62 Mercedes-AMG

The no-frills interior is very cool.

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
8 of 62 Mercedes-AMG

The steering wheel looks like an F1 car's.

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
9 of 62 Mercedes-AMG

Only 275 units of the One will be built.

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
10 of 62 Mercedes-AMG

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Mercedes-AMG One.

Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
11 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
12 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
13 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
14 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
15 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
16 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
17 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
18 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
19 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
20 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
21 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
22 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
23 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
24 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
25 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
26 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
27 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
28 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
29 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
30 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
31 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
32 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
33 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
34 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
35 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
36 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
37 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
38 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
39 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
40 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
41 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
42 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
43 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
44 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
45 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
46 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
47 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
48 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
49 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
50 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
51 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
52 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
53 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
54 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
55 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
56 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
57 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
58 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
59 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
60 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
61 of 62 Mercedes-AMG
Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar
62 of 62 Mercedes-AMG

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

94 Photos
The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

80 Photos
2023 Honda CR-V Is Coming This Summer

More Galleries

2023 Honda CR-V Is Coming This Summer

4 Photos
'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

40 Photos
Land Rover Defender 130 Has Room for 8 and a Saggy Butt

More Galleries

Land Rover Defender 130 Has Room for 8 and a Saggy Butt

27 Photos
DeLorean Alpha5 Gullwing EV Is a Not-So-Retro Revival

More Galleries

DeLorean Alpha5 Gullwing EV Is a Not-So-Retro Revival

17 Photos