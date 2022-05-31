Mercedes-AMG One Hypercar Is a Beautiful Catfish With an F1 Engine

The Mercedes-AMG One hypercar is finally entering production after over five years of development.
It uses the same turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 engine as Mercedes' Formula 1 cars.
The One pairs that engine with four electric motors for a total of 1,049 horsepower.
The plug-in-hybrid One has all-wheel drive and an EV range of 11 miles.
It will hit 124 mph in 7 seconds.
The One has some crazy active aero.
The no-frills interior is very cool.
The steering wheel looks like an F1 car's.
Only 275 units of the One will be built.
