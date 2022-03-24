Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series Is Ready for the Checkered Flag

I hope you like track-day events, since that's about the only place you can use this thing.
Mercedes-AMG this week unveiled the GT Track Series.
Limited to just 55 units, this low-volume performance car is not actually legal for road use.
Instead, it's meant exclusively for track events, and it's this limitation that highlights precisely how absurd this new model is.
While the AMG GT Black Series' 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 puts out an impressive 720 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, that wasn't enough for the Track Series.
Thanks to new injectors and engine tuning, this eight-pot now puts out 778 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, which is routed rearward by way of a six-speed sequential racing transmission.
The GT Track Series boasts adjustable Bilstein dampers that offer individual adjustment of rebound and compression for both high- and low-speed driving. The sway bars also offer that level of fine tuning.
Steel brakes are standard, as is a brake beam that allows drivers to tune the car's brake balance.
To keep the Track Series' curb weight low, Mercedes-AMG loaded the body panels with carbon fiber.
The hood, fenders, side sills, trunk lid and rear bumper are all made of the lightweight material, which keeps the GT Track Series at a sufficiently svelte 3,086 pounds.
