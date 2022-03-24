/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series Is Ready for the Checkered Flag

I hope you like track-day events, since that's about the only place you can use this thing.

Andrew Krok
Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
1 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-AMG this week unveiled the GT Track Series.     

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
2 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

Limited to just 55 units, this low-volume performance car is not actually legal for road use.     

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
3 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

Instead, it's meant exclusively for track events, and it's this limitation that highlights precisely how absurd this new model is.

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
4 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

While the AMG GT Black Series' 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 puts out an impressive 720 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, that wasn't enough for the Track Series.     

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
5 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

Thanks to new injectors and engine tuning, this eight-pot now puts out 778 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, which is routed rearward by way of a six-speed sequential racing transmission.    

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
6 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

The GT Track Series boasts adjustable Bilstein dampers that offer individual adjustment of rebound and compression for both high- and low-speed driving. The sway bars also offer that level of fine tuning.     

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
7 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

Steel brakes are standard, as is a brake beam that allows drivers to tune the car's brake balance.     

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
8 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

To keep the Track Series' curb weight low, Mercedes-AMG loaded the body panels with carbon fiber.     

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
9 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

The hood, fenders, side sills, trunk lid and rear bumper are all made of the lightweight material, which keeps the GT Track Series at a sufficiently svelte 3,086 pounds.     

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
10 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series.

Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
11 of 15 Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
12 of 15 Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
13 of 15 Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
14 of 15 Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-AMG GT Track Series
15 of 15 Mercedes-Benz

