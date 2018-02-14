Mercedes released a few new pictures of its forthcoming four-door Mercedes-AMG GT ahead of its debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.     

The GT sedan could sport the same 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 as its two-door sibling, but there's a chance it could be even wilder.    

After all, the concept that previewed this car rocked a hybrid powertrain good for more than 800 horsepower. 

From what we can surmise through the camouflage, the headlights will be closer to the next-generation peepers we've seen on the new CLS-Class and A-Class.     

We'll know for sure, and we'll bring you all the details, once we land in Geneva in the first week of March.

Mercedes-AMG GT sedan is an air-bending four-door sports car

