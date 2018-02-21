  • Mercedes-AMG GT sedan teaser
    1
    of 5
  • Mercedes-AMG GT sedan teaser
    2
    of 5
  • Mercedes-AMG GT sedan teaser
    3
    of 5
  • Mercedes-AMG GT sedan teaser
    4
    of 5
  • Mercedes-AMG GT sedan teaser
    5
    of 5

Man, these flames sure are something, eh?

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

This should be the last set of teasers before Mercedes-Benz actually debuts its AMG GT sedan.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

The debut will take place at the Geneva Motor Show in early March.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

It could sport the GT coupe's 4.0-liter V8, or it could borrow from the concept that previewed it and rely on a hybrid system putting out about 800 horsepower.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More

We'll know for sure what's under the hood in just a few days' time.

Caption by / Photo by Mercedes-Benz
Read More
1 of 5
|

Mercedes-AMG GT sedan camo is fit for Guy Fieri

Published:
Up Next
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is the most...
10

Latest Stories

Kumar Galhotra named Ford NA president in wake of Raj Nair departure

Kumar Galhotra named Ford NA president in wake of Raj Nair departure

by
Tesla outsells BMW, Audi and Mercedes' flagships in their home market

Tesla outsells BMW, Audi and Mercedes' flagships in their home market

by
IIHS begins testing reverse automatic braking

IIHS begins testing reverse automatic braking

by
Hey, Susan Purkhiser, how'd you get to be a super-awesome stunt driver?

Hey, Susan Purkhiser, how'd you get to be a super-awesome stunt driver?

by
UPS to deploy 50 plug-in hybrid delivery trucks

UPS to deploy 50 plug-in hybrid delivery trucks

by
Polestar 1 hybrid to make first public appearance in Geneva

Polestar 1 hybrid to make first public appearance in Geneva

by