Mercedes-AMG GT sedan camo is fit for Guy Fieri

Man, these flames sure are something, eh?
This should be the last set of teasers before Mercedes-Benz actually debuts its AMG GT sedan.
The debut will take place at the Geneva Motor Show in early March.
It could sport the GT coupe's 4.0-liter V8, or it could borrow from the concept that previewed it and rely on a hybrid system putting out about 800 horsepower.
We'll know for sure what's under the hood in just a few days' time.