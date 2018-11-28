Mercedes-AMG GT 2-Door gets updates across the board

  • Mercedes-AMG GT 2-Door
Behold, the updated Mercedes-AMG GT R.

1
This model is the limited-edition GT R Pro, which takes the already hardcore GT R and makes it even more track-focused.

2
All AMG GT models use a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8, with different states of tune depending on model. 

3
The GT R and GT R Pro get the most power, with 577 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque.

4
That means the GT R Pro can accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 3.5 seconds.

5
Other GT updates include revised headlights and a slightly different rear diffuser.

6
The GT R Pro gets a unique exterior wrap. But don't worry, you can order yours without it.

7
The GT R Pro debuts at the Los Angeles Auto Show alongside the other updated GT models.

8
Pricing for the updated GT family will be released in early 2019.

9
Keep scrolling for more photos of the new Mercedes-AMG GT range.

10
of 77

