Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe is two cars in one

The Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe makes its debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.
The AMG GT 53 comes with a 3.0-liter biturbo V8 with 429 horsepower and a 48-volt mild hybrid system.
Two versions of the AMG GT 63 are available, one with 577 horsepower, the other (S) with 630.
4Matic all-wheel drive is standard on every AMG GT 4-Door.
We only get the 4-seat interior configuration in the US.
It's hard to tell in photos, but the GT 4-Door is about the same size as Mercedes' CLS.
The AMG GT 63 and 63 S have rear-wheel steering for better on-road precision.
Biturbo V8, baby. If this thing sounds anything like the 2-door AMG GT, it'll be rad.
This thing looks bonkers, and ought to be a total riot.
