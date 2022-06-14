X

Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared Is the Hulk of SUVs

The new 4x4 Squared has portal axles, more power and imposing looks.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

See full bio
Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared
1 of 10 Mercedes-AMG

Mercedes revealed the first photos and details of the new G63 4x4 Squared on its G-Class Private Lounge website.

Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared
2 of 10 Mercedes-AMG

Unlike the previous 4x4 Squared, the new model is based on the Mercedes-AMG G63.

Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared
3 of 10 Mercedes-AMG

It still features portal axles and more ground clearance.

Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared
4 of 10 Mercedes-AMG

The G63 4x4 Squared has 585 horsepower.

Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared
5 of 10 Mercedes-AMG

The carbon-fiber spare tire carrier is sweet.

Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared
6 of 10 Mercedes-AMG

The fenders are wider and made from carbon.

Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared
7 of 10 Mercedes-AMG

It features a new 22-inch wheel design.

Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared
8 of 10 Mercedes-AMG

The interior is offered with a number of unique trims and finishes.

Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared
9 of 10 Mercedes-AMG

More details on the G63 4x4 Squared should be released later this year.

Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared
10 of 10 Mercedes-AMG

Expect a pricetag of at least $250,000.

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

More Galleries

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

81 Photos
2023 Cadillac Escalade V: The Large Lad Can Hustle

More Galleries

2023 Cadillac Escalade V: The Large Lad Can Hustle

24 Photos
2023 Honda HR-V: Handsome Face, Rockin' Interior

More Galleries

2023 Honda HR-V: Handsome Face, Rockin' Interior

56 Photos
The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games

More Galleries

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

More Galleries

'Stranger Things' Stars Then and Now: Wow, They've Really Grown Up

40 Photos