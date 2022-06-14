Mercedes-AMG G63 4x4 Squared Is the Hulk of SUVs

Mercedes revealed the first photos and details of the new G63 4x4 Squared on its G-Class Private Lounge website.
Unlike the previous 4x4 Squared, the new model is based on the Mercedes-AMG G63.
It still features portal axles and more ground clearance.
The G63 4x4 Squared has 585 horsepower.
The carbon-fiber spare tire carrier is sweet.
The fenders are wider and made from carbon.
It features a new 22-inch wheel design.
The interior is offered with a number of unique trims and finishes.
More details on the G63 4x4 Squared should be released later this year.
Expect a pricetag of at least $250,000.