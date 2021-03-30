Mercedes-AMG E Performance will turn hybrids into rocketships

Available in both I4 and V8 flavors, the E Performance powertrain takes the traditional internal combustion engine and adds an electric drive unit on the rear axle, comprising an electric motor and a two-speed transmission, with the battery nestled just above the rest.
The E Performance motor can deliver this power straight to the wheels, bypassing the internal combustion engine's nine-speed automatic transmission in favor of its own electrically controlled two-speed.
