Mercedes-AMG E Performance will turn hybrids into rocketships

E Performance is the name for a new line of hybrids that promises serious levels of capability.

Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
1 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-AMG on Tuesday unveiled its E Performance hybrid powertrains, which will mark one part of a two-prong strategy for developing electrified performance vehicles.

Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
2 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

Available in both I4 and V8 flavors, the E Performance powertrain takes the traditional internal combustion engine and adds an electric drive unit on the rear axle, comprising an electric motor and a two-speed transmission, with the battery nestled just above the rest. 

Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
3 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

AMG's E Performance electric motor is capable of producing up to 201 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque on its own, although output will depend on model.     

Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
4 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

The E Performance motor can deliver this power straight to the wheels, bypassing the internal combustion engine's nine-speed automatic transmission in favor of its own electrically controlled two-speed.    

Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
5 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

When the vehicle reaches roughly 87 mph, it'll switch over to that second gear to slow down the motor's rotation and increase its efficiency.     

Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
6 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

When traction becomes an issue, the mechanical connection between the axles can temporarily divert some of that motive force up front. 

Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
7 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

So what does a proper AMG E Performance vehicle look like on paper?    

Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
8 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

Damned impressive, that's what.     

Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
9 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

In conjunction with its V8 engine, AMG believes its hybrids will be capable of net output in excess of 804 hp and 738 lb-ft, with 60 mph arriving in less than 3 seconds.

Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
10 of 49
Mercedes-Benz

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out even more pictures of the upcoming AMG E Performance hybrid powertrain.

Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
11 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
12 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
13 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
14 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
15 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
16 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
17 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
18 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
19 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
20 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
21 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
22 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
23 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
24 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
25 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
26 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
27 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
28 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
29 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
30 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
31 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
32 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
33 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
34 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
35 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
36 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
37 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
38 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
39 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
40 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
41 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
42 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
43 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
44 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
45 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
46 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
47 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
48 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
Mercedes-AMG E Performance Hybrids
49 of 49
Mercedes-Benz
Read the article
2022 Honda Civic spotted again

2022 Honda Civic spotted again

7 Photos
2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness is far more than a cool appearance package

2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness is far more than a cool appearance package

64 Photos
Mercedes-Benz EQS' Hyperscreen looks large and in charge

Mercedes-Benz EQS' Hyperscreen looks large and in charge

17 Photos
2022 Genesis GV70 SUV looks absolutely incredible

2022 Genesis GV70 SUV looks absolutely incredible

57 Photos
2021 Lincoln Navigator piles on the plushness

2021 Lincoln Navigator piles on the plushness

31 Photos
Genesis X concept is a gorgeous two-door EV that previews future designs

Genesis X concept is a gorgeous two-door EV that previews future designs

53 Photos
2021 BMW M5 Competition: Softer is better

2021 BMW M5 Competition: Softer is better

24 Photos