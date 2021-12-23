MegaBronc reimagines Ford Super Duty as Bronco's big brother

If you've always wanted a mega-size Bronco, your prayers have been answered.
Ever wondered what a seven-seater, Super Duty version of Ford's Bronco would look like? Wonder no more.
MegaRexx Trucks has announced the MegaBronc, a conversion kit for the Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat that transforms it into a Bronco look-alike.
In addition to the converted fascia, there's a new front bumper and wide-body fenders and bedside panels.
Forty-inch tires provide most of the increased ride height.
The rest comes from a beefed-up suspension with elongated travel and a wider track.
The MegaBronc is 8 inches wider than a standard F-250 Super Duty.
A new third row boosts capacity to seven passengers.
A tube-frame cage protects third-row passengers from rollovers, while a removable bed cap protects them from the elements.
The 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine hasn't been tweaked too much and still outputs 1,050 pound-feet of torque.
However, the front and rear differentials have been updated with 4:56 gears.
The MegaBronc is extreme, but next to the MegaRaptor -- MegaRexx's previous conversion -- it almost seems conservative.