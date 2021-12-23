/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
X

MegaBronc reimagines Ford Super Duty as Bronco's big brother

If you've always wanted a mega-size Bronco, your prayers have been answered.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
megarexx-megabronc-1121
1 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks

Ever wondered what a seven-seater, Super Duty version of Ford's Bronco would look like? Wonder no more.

megarexx-megabronc-1133
2 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks

MegaRexx Trucks has announced the MegaBronc, a conversion kit for the Ford F-250 Super Duty Lariat that transforms it into a Bronco look-alike.

megarexx-megabronc-1135
3 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks

In addition to the converted fascia, there's a new front bumper and wide-body fenders and bedside panels.

megarexx-megabronc-1147
4 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks

Forty-inch tires provide most of the increased ride height.

megarexx-megabronc-1143
5 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks

The rest comes from a beefed-up suspension with elongated travel and a wider track.

megarexx-megabronc-1139
6 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks

The MegaBronc is 8 inches wider than a standard F-250 Super Duty.

megarexx-megabronc-1149
7 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks

A new third row boosts capacity to seven passengers. 

megarexx-megabronc-1151
8 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks

A tube-frame cage protects third-row passengers from rollovers, while a removable bed cap protects them from the elements.

megarexx-megabronc-1152
9 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks

The 6.7-liter turbodiesel engine hasn't been tweaked too much and still outputs 1,050 pound-feet of torque. 

megarexx-megabronc-1154
10 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks

However, the front and rear differentials have been updated with 4:56 gears.

megarexx-megabronc-1155
11 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks

The MegaBronc is extreme, but next to the MegaRaptor -- MegaRexx's previous conversion -- it almost seems conservative.

megarexx-megabronc-1166
12 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks
megarexx-megabronc-1170
13 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks
megarexx-megabronc-1173
14 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks
megarexx-megabronc-1175
15 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks
megarexx-megabronc-1178
16 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks
megarexx-megabronc-1179
17 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks
megarexx-megabronc-1182
18 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks
megarexx-megabronc-1184
19 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks
megarexx-megabronc-1185
20 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks
megarexx-megabronc-1186
21 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks
megarexx-megabronc-1191
22 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks
megarexx-megabronc-1194
23 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks
megarexx-megabronc-1198
24 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks
megarexx-megabronc-1199
25 of 25 MegaRexx Trucks

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

More Galleries

The best games on Nintendo Switch

41 Photos
Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

More Galleries

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

42 Photos
2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

More Galleries

2021 best new TV shows to watch, stream, obsess about

65 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
2022 Subaru WRX: All-weather, all-purpose performance

More Galleries

2022 Subaru WRX: All-weather, all-purpose performance

46 Photos
Have a look around our long-term 2022 Kia Carnival

More Galleries

Have a look around our long-term 2022 Kia Carnival

67 Photos
The 51 best VR games

More Galleries

The 51 best VR games

53 Photos