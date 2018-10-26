McLaren Speedtail: A hybrid hypercar unlike any other

  • McLaren Speedtail
The McLaren Speedtail is a three-seat hypercar, a sort of modern take on the company's iconic F1 from the 1990s.

The Speedtail name obviously comes from the long, low shape, with its huge rear deck.

The Speedtail's entire body structure is made from lightweight carbon fiber.

Nestled amidships is a gasoline-electric hybrid powertrain, with an astonishing 1,035 horsepower.

McLaren says the Speedtail can accelerate from 0 to 186 miles per hour in just 12.8 seconds.

Active rear ailerons flex as needed to provide additional rear downforce.

Only 106 Speedtails will be produced, priced at around $2 million apiece. All of them are already sold.

The driver sits in the center of the car, with a pair of passengers nestled behind.

These fixed, carbon-fiber wheel covers are necessary for achieving the best aerodynamic efficiency possible.

Keep scrolling for more photos of the McLaren Speedtail.

