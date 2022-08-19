Bask in the Ludicrousness of the McLaren Solus GT

McLaren on Friday unveiled the Solus GT during the annual Monterey Car Week festivities.
This limited-edition, track-only machine pulls more than a fair bit of its inspiration from a digital car -- specifically, the McLaren Vision Gran Turismo concept.
Only 25 of these wild rides will be built, and as you might expect, they're all spoken for. But hey, maybe your neighbor bought one.
The Solus GT wields a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10, chosen because of its benefits to packaging and performance.
It puts out more than 829 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, and this 10-pot will rev all the way to a delightful 10,000 RPM.
McLaren's V10 is actually a stressed member engine, which means it's basically bolted right to the chassis, and it's considered an active structural component.
Its road cars usually have impact structures made of aluminum, but not here -- it's all carbon fiber, as is the body.
The Solus GT's massive canopy actually slides open with the help of a mechanical lever and some springs.
The whole thing is pretty wild.
