Bask in the Ludicrousness of the McLaren Solus GT

One quick look at the body is all you need to realize that it's not exactly road legal.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

McLaren Solus GT
1 of 13 McLaren

McLaren on Friday unveiled the Solus GT during the annual Monterey Car Week festivities.

McLaren Solus GT
2 of 13 McLaren

This limited-edition, track-only machine pulls more than a fair bit of its inspiration from a digital car -- specifically, the McLaren Vision Gran Turismo concept.

McLaren Solus GT
3 of 13 McLaren

Only 25 of these wild rides will be built, and as you might expect, they're all spoken for. But hey, maybe your neighbor bought one.

McLaren Solus GT
4 of 13 McLaren

The Solus GT wields a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10, chosen because of its benefits to packaging and performance.

McLaren Solus GT
5 of 13 McLaren

It puts out more than 829 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque, and this 10-pot will rev all the way to a delightful 10,000 RPM.

McLaren Solus GT
6 of 13 McLaren

McLaren's V10 is actually a stressed member engine, which means it's basically bolted right to the chassis, and it's considered an active structural component.

McLaren Solus GT
7 of 13 McLaren

Its road cars usually have impact structures made of aluminum, but not here -- it's all carbon fiber, as is the body.

McLaren Solus GT
8 of 13 McLaren

The Solus GT's massive canopy actually slides open with the help of a mechanical lever and some springs.

McLaren Solus GT
9 of 13 McLaren

The whole thing is pretty wild.

McLaren Solus GT
10 of 13 McLaren

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the McLaren Solus GT.

McLaren Solus GT
11 of 13 McLaren
McLaren Solus GT
12 of 13 McLaren
McLaren Solus GT
13 of 13 McLaren

