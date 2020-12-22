New McLaren Sabre hypercar has a crazy wing and a 218-mph top speed

All 15 Sabres are already spoken for, and all of them are coming to the US.

The McLaren Sabre is a new hypercar made just for the US.

Only 15 Sabres will be built, and no price has been given.

Every Sabre was completely customized by the buyer, and each customer worked closely with McLaren during the development process.

McLaren even flew the development prototype out to the Thermal Club racetrack, where the buyers got to drive it on track and relay their thoughts to McLaren's engineers.

The Sabre uses McLaren's tried-and-true twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 making 824 horsepower, more than any other nonhybrid McLaren.

The Sabre is the fastest two-seater that McLaren has ever made, with a top speed of 218 mph.

The interior looks a lot more livable than the Senna's.

The taillights are thin, vertical LED strips, giving the Sabre a unique light signature.

Keep swiping to see more of the McLaren Sabre.

