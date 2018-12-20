This Senna-inspired McLaren P1 GTR is more than just some flashy livery

  • McLaren P1 GTR Senna Tribute
McLaren Special Operations has just unveiled its latest creation, a bespoke commission meant to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ayrton Senna's first Formula 1 World Championship.   

Of course, the livery isn't a perfect recreation of the one found on Senna's MP4/4 -- it's no longer cool to tout tobacco in motorsport, and the MP4/4 had Marlboro's name all over it.

While the red and white paint is spot on, the Marlboro name has been nixed in favor of the bar code Marlboro started running when tobacco advertising was restricted.     

There's a Senna Brand trademark in the livery, in addition to Brazilian flags and Senna's race number.     

Senna's signature and quotes are displayed on the car's door sill.     

The seats have been swapped out in favor of the seats from the McLaren Senna.    

New aerodynamics increase the total downforce to 800 kilograms (nearly 1,800 pounds).    

The steering wheel has been color matched to the MP4/4, too.   

