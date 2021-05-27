You can get the McLaren Elva with a windshield now

The optional front glass makes the car road legal in the US.
You can now get the McLaren Elva with a windshield.
Choosing the windshield makes the Elva road legal in the US.
Despite adding 44 pounds, performance is unchanged.
The windshield is heated, and choosing it nets you a legit rear-view mirror, windshield wipers and sun visors.
McLaren also announced that it's cutting production down to 149 units -- originally the plan was to produce 399.
The Elva starts at $1,690,000, and production has already commenced.
McLaren says that the first Elvas with windshields will be delivered at the end of the year.
