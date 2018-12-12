The McLaren 720S Track Pack is my orange crush

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Say hello to the McLaren 720S with its new Track Pack.
The Track Pack is available as a $28,000 option on the already $300,000-plus 720S Performance.
The Track Pack adds lightweight wheels, carbon fiber racing seats and data logging telemetry to the already incredible 720S.
The engine, chassis and brakes are all unchanged from the standard 720S.
Power comes from a twin-turbocharged, 4.0-liter V8.
Power? 710 ponies and 568 pound-feet of torque.
Acceleration? McLaren says the 720S will run to 124 miles per hour in 7.8 seconds.
Active aerodynamics help keep this car stable while cornering and braking at speed.
You sit low inside the 720S' carbon fiber tub.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the McLaren 720S with the optional Track Pack.