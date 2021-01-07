MBUX Hyperscreen: The future of infotainment systems

This new bit of tech from Mercedes-Benz takes up an entire dashboard and comes with 24 GB of RAM.

MBUX Hyperscreen
1 of 10
Mercedes-Benz

MBUX Hyperscreen looks like the future of automotive infotainment systems. 

Read the article
MBUX Hyperscreen
2 of 10
Mercedes-Benz

A trio of individual screens are enclosed in one elegantly curved housing.

Read the article
MBUX Hyperscreen
3 of 10
Mercedes-Benz

This infotainment system is powered by 8 CPU cores and has 24 GB of RAM.

Read the article
MBUX Hyperscreen
4 of 10
Mercedes-Benz

The center screen and the one in front of the passenger are of the OLED variety for vibrant colors and inky blacks.

Read the article
MBUX Hyperscreen
5 of 10
Mercedes-Benz

This system will debut on the upcoming EQS all-electric sedan.

Read the article
MBUX Hyperscreen
6 of 10
Mercedes-Benz

The ends of the MBUX Hyperscreen are punctuated by physical air vents.

Read the article
MBUX Hyperscreen
7 of 10
Mercedes-Benz

Those vents are elegantly integrated into the overall assembly.

Read the article
MBUX Hyperscreen
8 of 10
Mercedes-Benz

The glass features a coating that reduces glare and resists scratching should you feel like using your house key as a stylus.

Read the article
MBUX Hyperscreen
9 of 10
Mercedes-Benz

We can't wait to get some firsthand experience with this system.

Read the article
MBUX Hyperscreen
10 of 10
Mercedes-Benz

MBUX Hyperscreen is super eye-catching.

Read the article
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: Bigger, bolder, better

2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L: Bigger, bolder, better

70 Photos
Night moves: The 2021 Aston Martin DBX hits the streets of Los Angeles

Night moves: The 2021 Aston Martin DBX hits the streets of Los Angeles

37 Photos
2021 Kia Stinger: Make it fast, but with more luxury

2021 Kia Stinger: Make it fast, but with more luxury

5 Photos
2021 Nissan Kicks: More than meets the eye

2021 Nissan Kicks: More than meets the eye

43 Photos
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be larger, more luxurious

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee will be larger, more luxurious

5 Photos
2021 Chevy Equinox brings slicker looks to Chicago

2021 Chevy Equinox brings slicker looks to Chicago

65 Photos
2021 GMC Sierra 2500: Bigger, not necessarily better

2021 GMC Sierra 2500: Bigger, not necessarily better

56 Photos