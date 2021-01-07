MBUX Hyperscreen: The future of infotainment systems

This new bit of tech from Mercedes-Benz takes up an entire dashboard and comes with 24 GB of RAM.
MBUX Hyperscreen looks like the future of automotive infotainment systems.
A trio of individual screens are enclosed in one elegantly curved housing.
This infotainment system is powered by 8 CPU cores and has 24 GB of RAM.
The center screen and the one in front of the passenger are of the OLED variety for vibrant colors and inky blacks.
This system will debut on the upcoming EQS all-electric sedan.
The ends of the MBUX Hyperscreen are punctuated by physical air vents.
Those vents are elegantly integrated into the overall assembly.
The glass features a coating that reduces glare and resists scratching should you feel like using your house key as a stylus.
We can't wait to get some firsthand experience with this system.
MBUX Hyperscreen is super eye-catching.
