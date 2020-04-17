  • Mazdaspeed3
The Mazdaspeed3 was a little pocket rocket.

It looked good, went like hell and was a hoot to drive.

Today, with the Mazda3's great engineering, a new version would be a hit.

We need more speedy Mazdas with sticks.

The second-generation car didn't look as good.

It wasn't awful, but the first-generation car was certainly the looker of the duo.

Mazda just needs to plop a more powerful engine under the hood of the new Mazda3 and it's nearly there.

In a world that still finds love with affordable performance cars, we could use a new Mazdaspeed3.

The Subaru WRX needs some competition.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Mazdapseed3.

The Mazdaspeed3 totally needs a third act

