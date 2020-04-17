The Mazdaspeed3 totally needs a third act

The Mazdaspeed3 was a little pocket rocket.
It looked good, went like hell and was a hoot to drive.
Today, with the Mazda3's great engineering, a new version would be a hit.
We need more speedy Mazdas with sticks.
The second-generation car didn't look as good.
It wasn't awful, but the first-generation car was certainly the looker of the duo.
Mazda just needs to plop a more powerful engine under the hood of the new Mazda3 and it's nearly there.
In a world that still finds love with affordable performance cars, we could use a new Mazdaspeed3.
The Subaru WRX needs some competition.
