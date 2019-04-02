The Tribute was a Ford Escape in Mazda clothing

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Mazda Tribute originally launched in 2001, sharing a platform and drivetrains with the Ford Escape.
The Tribute and Escape were co-developed by Mazda and Ford to give each company a small crossover SUV entry.
Visually, the Tribute shared most of its exterior sheet metal with the Escape. However, the Tribute did have a slightly different front fascia.
Most of the Tribute's cabin was also shared with its Ford cousin vehicle.
Like the Escape, the second-generation Tribute launched for the 2008 model year.
Again, the second-gen Tribute had its own front fascia to set itself apart from the Escape.
The Tribute was offered with a base four-cylinder engine and a V6.
A hybrid drivetrain was also offered in the Tribute.
The second-generation Tribute was available through the 2011 model year.
The Tribute was replaced by the CX-5 in the Mazda lineup.