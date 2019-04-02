The Tribute was a Ford Escape in Mazda clothing

  • 2004-mazda-tribute-1
The Mazda Tribute originally launched in 2001, sharing a platform and drivetrains with the Ford Escape. 

The Tribute and Escape were co-developed by Mazda and Ford to give each company a small crossover SUV entry. 

Visually, the Tribute shared most of its exterior sheet metal with the Escape. However, the Tribute did have a slightly different front fascia. 

Most of the Tribute's cabin was also shared with its Ford cousin vehicle.

Like the Escape, the second-generation Tribute launched for the 2008 model year.

Again, the second-gen Tribute had its own front fascia to set itself apart from the Escape.

The Tribute was offered with a base four-cylinder engine and a V6. 

A hybrid drivetrain was also offered in the Tribute. 

The second-generation Tribute was available through the 2011 model year.  

The Tribute was replaced by the CX-5 in the Mazda lineup.

