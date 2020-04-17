  • Mazda RX-7
Mazda's RX-7 has been blowing minds (and apex seals) since the late 1970s.

Mazda hasn't produced a rotary-powered car since 2012, when it discontinued the RX-8.

There's just something about the otherworldly smoothness of the engine, paired with the wild and buzzy exhaust that gets its hooks in you.

The three generations of RX-7 are very different from one another, but they all share a similar feel and motivation.

The third-generation car was a 300-horsepower, twin-turbo sports coupe that still looks modern today.

The first-generation car was tiny and wedge-shaped and offered outsize performance for its little footprint.

The second-generation RX-7 was so clearly a child of the 1980s that its owners manual should have come in a Caboodle with a pair of rotor-print leg warmers.

Mazda RX-7 is powered by angry, spinning Doritos

