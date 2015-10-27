Mazda RX-Vision concept brings rotary power to Tokyo (pictures)

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
TOKYO -- Mazda's 2015 RX-Vision Concept rekindles the promise of rotary power.
The RX-Vision concept has classic sports car proportions: long hood, short cockpit.
Note the RX-Vision's showcar-narrow greenhouse.
The taillights on the RX-Vision subtly echo those of past Mazda RX models.
Mazda revisits its five-sided grille to good effect here.
The oversized wheels appear to have either carbon fiber trim or construction.