Maserati GranTurismo Folgare Teased as an All-Electric Super Coupe

With 1,200-plus horsepower and a 0-to-60-mph time in the 2-second range, this luxury EV looks to have some serious electric legs.

Chris Paukert
Chris Paukert

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore teaser images
1 of 5 Maserati

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore

Maserati's GranTurismo Folgore, an all-electric sports luxury coupe, is due in 2023.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore teaser images
2 of 5 Maserati

The Italian automaker says the car will feature a three-motor powertrain with upward of 1,200 horsepower.

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore teaser images
3 of 5 Maserati

A 0-to-62-mph time in the 2-second range is being targeted along with a class-leading low center of gravity for better handling.

Maserati GranTurismo product details
4 of 5 Maserati

Maserati Fulgore GranTurismo details

Maserati is aiming for a top speed over 186 mph.

Maserati Folgore Plan
5 of 5 Maserati

Maserati Folgore Plan

Maserati's Folgore (Italian for "Lightning") EV rollout plan includes next-gen Quattroporte and Levante EV models by 2025.

