Maserati GranTurismo Folgare Teased as an All-Electric Super Coupe

With 1,200-plus horsepower and a 0-to-60-mph time in the 2-second range, this luxury EV looks to have some serious electric legs.
Maserati's GranTurismo Folgore, an all-electric sports luxury coupe, is due in 2023.
The Italian automaker says the car will feature a three-motor powertrain with upward of 1,200 horsepower.
A 0-to-62-mph time in the 2-second range is being targeted along with a class-leading low center of gravity for better handling.
Maserati is aiming for a top speed over 186 mph.
Maserati's Folgore (Italian for "Lightning") EV rollout plan includes next-gen Quattroporte and Levante EV models by 2025.