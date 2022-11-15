New Photos Reveal Lucid Gravity's Spacious Interior

New details and photos of Lucid's second electric vehicle and first SUV were revealed today.
The automaker says that the SUV will enter production in 2023 before reaching the first US customers in 2024.
Details are still fairly vague at this point, but the Gravity should share much of its design and technology with the Air sedan.
With three rows, the Gravity will accommodate up to seven passengers. Here, we see a second-row captain's chair configuration.
Lucid's Glass Canopy transparent roof will also be available, stretching all the way to the third row.
The Gravity promises "supercar levels of performance."
Cruising range should also be impressive landing just short of the likely more aerodynamic Air's class-leading estimates.