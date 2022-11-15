X
Early Black Friday DealsAmazon's Early Black FridayBlack Friday AdsSatellite 911 Calls on iPhonesPlayStation VR 2 PreorderBest Free VPNs

New Photos Reveal Lucid Gravity's Spacious Interior

The Lucid Space design ethos is in full effect here in the electric SUV's voluminous and airy cabin.

antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg
Antuan Goodwin
antuan-roadshow-headshots-jpegs-1893-007.jpg

Antuan Goodwin

See full bio
Lucid Gravity preview renderings
1 of 8 Lucid

New details and photos of Lucid's second electric vehicle and first SUV were revealed today.

Lucid Gravity preview renderings
2 of 8 Lucid

The automaker says that the SUV will enter production in 2023 before reaching the first US customers in 2024.

Lucid Gravity preview renderings
3 of 8 Lucid

Details are still fairly vague at this point, but the Gravity should share much of its design and technology with the Air sedan.

Lucid Gravity preview renderings
4 of 8 Lucid

With three rows, the Gravity will accommodate up to seven passengers. Here, we see a second-row captain's chair configuration.

Lucid Gravity preview renderings
5 of 8 Lucid

Lucid's Glass Canopy transparent roof will also be available, stretching all the way to the third row.

Lucid Gravity preview renderings
6 of 8 Lucid

The Gravity promises "supercar levels of performance."

Lucid Gravity preview renderings
7 of 8 Lucid

Cruising range should also be impressive landing just short of the likely more aerodynamic Air's class-leading estimates.

Lucid Gravity preview renderings
8 of 8 Lucid

Check out our first look at the Lucid Gravity for more details and predictions.

More Galleries

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More
John Cena attends Warner Bros. premiere of The Suicide Squad, in costume as Peacemaker.

2022's Best TV Shows You Can't Miss on Netflix, HBO, Disney Plus and More

95 Photos
Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More
thor4

Movies Coming in 2022 From Marvel, Netflix, DC and More

85 Photos
The Best Games on Nintendo Switch in 2022
zelda-cnet-2.jpg

The Best Games on Nintendo Switch in 2022

36 Photos
The 51 Best VR Games
astro-bot-rescue-mission-screen-02-ps4-us-18may18

The 51 Best VR Games

53 Photos
2023 Toyota Crown Is One Funky Hybrid Sedan
2023 Toyota Crown

2023 Toyota Crown Is One Funky Hybrid Sedan

48 Photos
24 things you should never, ever google
snape

24 things you should never, ever google

25 Photos
DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths
img9412.jpg

DIY scratched screen repair: Magic and myths

10 Photos