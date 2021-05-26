A closer look at Lucid UX and its 34-inch Glass Cockpit display

Lucid's luxury Air EV will hit the road with a massive 34-inch 5K display powered by cloud-connected tech.
The upcoming Lucid Air will feature a high-tech electric powertrain and advanced driver aid tech. So it's no surprise that its dashboard is also home to some super smart tech.
Called the Lucid UX, the dashboard is home to two main displays: A large 34-inch Glass Cockpit and the lower Pilot Panel.
The Glass Cockpit is technically three smaller displays fused to a single curved glass panel.
34-inches sounds huge, but the floating set of screens only is actually smaller than the 38-inch OLED rig you'll find in the current Cadillac Escalade.
The central display is home to speed and range data. The outer displays house touch sensitive vehicle controls (left) and infotainment systems (right).
The lower Pilot Panel is usually where you'll find the climate controls.
However, certain apps can be swiped downward from the Glass Cockpit to the larger Pilot Panel, where there's more space to display more complex menus.
The Lucid UX will hit the road inside the 2022 Lucid Air later this year.
