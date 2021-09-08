Lotus Emira GT4 is a track-only last blast for internal combustion from Hethel

It takes the regular Emira and adds safety, adjustability and aero to make it an on-track weapon.
Lotus just debuted the road-going Emira, but it's already debuted the racing version.
The Emira GT4 is powered by the road car's 400-horsepower Toyota V6.
It gets a roll cage, fire suppression system, FIA fuel cell and more to make it safer on-track.
It also benefits from motorsports-grade brakes from Alcon and suspension from Ohlins.
The car will enter limited production in 2022 with wider production planned for 2023.