Step inside Lordstown Motors and see the Endurance pickup

The Endurance electric pickup is meant to enter production in late September.
Roadshow got a tour of Lordstown Motors' plant, previously General Motors' plant in Lordstown, Ohio.
All of the machinery on display is from GM.
Workers attach a door to a demo Endurance electric pickup truck.
Lordstown said it employs 450 workers right now as it gears up for series production.
Here's where the body meets the frame.
I took a ride in a beta, and the truck feels close to production.
It uses in-wheel hub motors for power delivery.
The interior felt a lot like a work truck, though that big screen wasn't totally functional yet.
In the rear seat, a few amenities exist for passengers.
