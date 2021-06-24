/>

Step inside Lordstown Motors and see the Endurance pickup

The Endurance electric pickup is meant to enter production in late September.

sean-szymkowski-headshot
Sean Szymkowski
Lordstown Motors plant
1 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Roadshow got a tour of Lordstown Motors' plant, previously General Motors' plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

Lordstown Motors plant
2 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

All of the machinery on display is from GM.

Lordstown Motors plant
3 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Workers attach a door to a demo Endurance electric pickup truck.

Lordstown Motors plant
4 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Lordstown said it employs 450 workers right now as it gears up for series production.

Lordstown Motors plant
5 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Here's where the body meets the frame.

Lordstown Motors Endurance beta truck
6 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

I took a ride in a beta, and the truck feels close to production.

Lordstown Motors Endurance beta truck
7 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

It uses in-wheel hub motors for power delivery.

Lordstown Motors Endurance beta truck
8 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

The interior felt a lot like a work truck, though that big screen wasn't totally functional yet.

Lordstown Motors Endurance beta truck
9 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

In the rear seat, a few amenities exist for passengers.

Lordstown Motors Endurance beta truck
10 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

Keep scrolling to see more of the truck and the factory.

Lordstown Motors Endurance beta truck
11 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
Lordstown Motors Endurance beta truck
12 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
Lordstown Motors Endurance beta truck
13 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
Lordstown Motors Endurance beta truck
14 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
Lordstown Motors Endurance beta truck
15 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
Lordstown Motors Endurance beta truck
16 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
Lordstown Motors Endurance beta truck
17 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
Lordstown Motors Endurance beta truck
18 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
Lordstown Motors Endurance beta truck
19 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
Lordstown Motors Endurance beta truck
20 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
Lordstown Motors plant
21 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
Lordstown Motors plant
22 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow
Lordstown Motors plant
23 of 23 Sean Szymkowski/Roadshow

More Galleries

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is the one to get

More Galleries

The 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback is the one to get

60 Photos
Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

37 Photos
Ferrari's 296 GTB is a game-changing return to form

More Galleries

Ferrari's 296 GTB is a game-changing return to form

11 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
Best dating apps of 2021

More Galleries

Best dating apps of 2021

13 Photos
The 2021 Lamborghini Urus stands out even on a gloomy day

More Galleries

The 2021 Lamborghini Urus stands out even on a gloomy day

41 Photos
Volkswagen's new T7 Multivan looks awesome

More Galleries

Volkswagen's new T7 Multivan looks awesome

10 Photos