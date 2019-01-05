Our long-term 2018 Kia Stinger GT hits the snow

  • 2018 Kia Stinger snow
The 2018 Kia Stinger GT was a champ in the snow -- mostly.

We took our long-term Kia Stinger home for the holidays, driving from San Francisco, California to Boulder, Colorado.

The Stinger's $2,200 optional all-wheel drive system helped keep the sporty GT confident and planted while driving over the Rocky Mountains.

However, all-wheel drive does not necessarily equal all-wheel stop, so we outfitted our Stinger with a set of Michelin Pilot Alpin winter tires.

The combination of all-wheel drive and winter tires means the Stinger is pretty unstoppable in the snow.

The 3.3-liter twin turbocharged V6 engine puts out a lot of power, so its best to be gentle on the throttle and breaks.

I used the paddle shifters to slow down while descending into Boulder. 

However, in Comfort mode the transmission will eventually upshift, so keep an eye on that gear display.

The Kia Stinger starts at under $33,000, but our top of the line GT2 with all-wheel drive will set you back around $50,000.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this snappy little Stinger.

