One last look at our long-term 2017 Land Rover Discovery

Whether being used for road trips, around-town errands or video production work, our 2017 Land Rover Discovery took a beating and powered through.
The Discovery's first 8,000 miles came from our fearless editor-in-chief, Tim Stevens, in and around his home in the forests of upstate New York.
Its four-wheel-drive system had no problem tackling weather that would bring major cities to a halt.
The Disco's 8,200-pound tow rating was more than enough to handle the 19-foot Airstream Flying Cloud on a glamping trip.
Tim was quick to praise the hitch height, and the Disco's 3.0-liter supercharged V6 certainly didn't need every one of its 340 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque to handle the rig.
The last 6,000 miles were not easy for the Discovery.
It lived like many pack mules do -- going somewhere carrying a whole lot of cargo, stopping for a bit, then going somewhere else.
With the two rear rows stored flat, our video producer Nick Miotke had almost 90 cubic feet of space to utilize, and utilize it he did.
It was around this time that we caught on to the notion that something didn't feel quite right.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Discovery, and find out what didn't feel right by reading our wrap-up.