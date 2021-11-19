Lincoln Zephyr returns with simple, pretty looks

Too bad it's a China-only sedan. Shocker.
The Lincoln Zephyr is back.
This time, it's just for China.
The sedan we last knew as the MKZ here in the US will be made in China and only sold there, too.
The design is simple and lovely.
The rear has some Audi vibes going on, though.
Lincoln said the styling is supposed to appeal to young Chinese luxury buyers.
It definitely fits Lincoln's recent design motif.
Simple and elegant.
The interior is full of tech with a 27-inch screen.
You'll be able to plop down inside early next year in China.