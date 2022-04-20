/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The Lincoln Star Concept Previews Upcoming Electric SUVs

This concept car has rear-hinged doors, fancy relaxation modes and lots of illuminated accents.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Daniel Golson

See full bio
Lincoln Star SUV Concept
1 of 21 Lincoln

The Lincoln Star is a new concept that previews upcoming electric SUVs.

Lincoln Star SUV Concept
2 of 21 Lincoln

It features the latest version of Lincoln's Quiet Flight design language.

Lincoln Star SUV Concept
3 of 21 Lincoln

It's sized and shaped similarly to the existing Aviator.

Lincoln Star SUV Concept
4 of 21 Lincoln

The front end has cool lighting elements.

Lincoln Star SUV Concept
5 of 21 Lincoln

The Star has pretty wild storage solutions.

Lincoln Star SUV Concept
6 of 21 Lincoln

The interior is stunning.

Lincoln Star SUV Concept
7 of 21 Lincoln

The front seats swivel around.

Lincoln Star SUV Concept
8 of 21 Lincoln

Yup, that's a champagne fridge.

Lincoln Star SUV Concept
9 of 21 Lincoln

Lincoln has three new EVs coming by 2025, and a fourth in 2026.

Lincoln Star SUV Concept
10 of 21 Lincoln

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Lincoln Star concept.

Lincoln Star SUV Concept
11 of 21 Lincoln
Lincoln Star SUV Concept
12 of 21 Lincoln
Lincoln Star SUV Concept
13 of 21 Lincoln
Lincoln Star SUV Concept
14 of 21 Lincoln
Lincoln Star SUV Concept
15 of 21 Lincoln
Lincoln Star SUV Concept
16 of 21 Lincoln
Lincoln Star SUV Concept
17 of 21 Lincoln
Lincoln Star SUV Concept
18 of 21 Lincoln
Lincoln Star SUV Concept
19 of 21 Lincoln
Lincoln Star SUV Concept
20 of 21 Lincoln
Lincoln Star SUV Concept
21 of 21 Lincoln

