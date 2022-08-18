Lincoln Model L100 Concept Is Wild and Wonderful

This is about as futuristic as concept cars get.
This wild thing is Lincoln's Model L100 concept.
Its design is totally influenced by aerodynamics.
Love that sleek shape.
The coolest thing about this concept is how it opens up, with a glass roof and rear-hinged doors all exposing the cabin.
The interior is totally vegan.
The floor is digital.
The roof is, too.
Does this preview a production car? Goodness, no.
It's just a stunning look at Lincoln's conceptual future.
Keep scrolling for more photos.