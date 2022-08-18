X
Lincoln Model L100 Concept Is Wild and Wonderful

This is about as futuristic as concept cars get.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
steven-ewing-headshot

Steven Ewing

See full bio
Lincoln Model L100 Concept
1 of 13 Lincoln

This wild thing is Lincoln's Model L100 concept.

Lincoln Model L100 Concept
2 of 13 Lincoln

Its design is totally influenced by aerodynamics.

Lincoln Model L100 Concept
3 of 13 Lincoln

Love that sleek shape.

Lincoln Model L100 Concept
4 of 13 Lincoln

The coolest thing about this concept is how it opens up, with a glass roof and rear-hinged doors all exposing the cabin.

Lincoln Model L100 Concept
5 of 13 Lincoln

The interior is totally vegan.

Lincoln Model L100 Concept
6 of 13 Lincoln

The floor is digital.

Lincoln Model L100 Concept
7 of 13 Lincoln

The roof is, too.

Lincoln Model L100 Concept
8 of 13 Lincoln

Does this preview a production car? Goodness, no.

Lincoln Model L100 Concept
9 of 13 Lincoln

It's just a stunning look at Lincoln's conceptual future.

Lincoln Model L100 Concept
10 of 13 Lincoln

Keep scrolling for more photos.

Lincoln Model L100 Concept
11 of 13 Lincoln
Lincoln Model L100 Concept
12 of 13 Lincoln
Lincoln Model L100 Concept
13 of 13 Lincoln

