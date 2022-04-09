From Continental to Zephyr, Lincoln's History Is on Display

Lincoln turned 100 this year and the automaker opened its historical archives to showcase where it's been and hint at the places it's heading.
The Model L was Lincoln's first car and it wasn't all that pretty.
The 1961 Continental is an automotive design icon.
Lincoln's X-100 concept car is loaded with innovative features, including a rain-sensing sunroof and even a variable-volume horn.
Over the years, plenty of celebrities have driven Lincolns.
This is Edsel Ford's personal 1941 Lincoln Continental.
More vehicles need cursive script!
The Continental MK II is another iconic Lincoln, of which just 3,000 were built.
Introduced in 1936, the Zephyr broadened Lincoln's appeal during the Great Depression.
This brand had beautiful -- and super-colorful -- advertising back in the 1920s.
