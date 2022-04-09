/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
From Continental to Zephyr, Lincoln's History Is on Display

Lincoln turned 100 this year and the automaker opened its historical archives to showcase where it's been and hint at the places it's heading.

craig-cole-hs
Craig Cole
Lincoln Archives Tour
1 of 47

The Model L was Lincoln's first car and it wasn't all that pretty.

Lincoln Archives Tour
2 of 47

The 1961 Continental is an automotive design icon. 

Lincoln Archives Tour
3 of 47

Lincoln's X-100 concept car is loaded with innovative features, including a rain-sensing sunroof and even a variable-volume horn.

Lincoln Archives Tour
4 of 47

Over the years, plenty of celebrities have driven Lincolns.

Lincoln Archives Tour
5 of 47

This is Edsel Ford's personal 1941 Lincoln Continental.

Lincoln Archives Tour
6 of 47

More vehicles need cursive script!

Lincoln Archives Tour
7 of 47

The Continental MK II is another iconic Lincoln, of which just 3,000 were built.

Lincoln Archives Tour
8 of 47

Introduced in 1936, the Zephyr broadened Lincoln's appeal during the Great Depression. 

Lincoln Archives Tour
9 of 47

This brand had beautiful -- and super-colorful -- advertising back in the 1920s. 

Lincoln Archives Tour
10 of 47

For more photos of the Lincoln archive, keep clicking through this gallery.

Lincoln Archives Tour
