Lincoln Continental Concept revealed ahead of NY Auto Show (pictures)

This is it, the Lincoln Continental Concept.

The car is set for its international debut at the 2015 New York International Auto Show.

The car is Lincoln's vision for a future full-sized sedan, something that might just see production some day -- perhaps as soon as 2016.

The dark blue color was chosen to provide a less flashy look than your average concept, something more refined and sophisticated.

Proportions are said to be similar to the Audi A6.

We must say, the overall styling is reminiscent of Audi as well.

The interior is futuristic, but not radically so. However, the real story is in the rear seat.

Lincoln designers focused on the rear seats, taking inspiration from luxury air liners.

Fold-down trays and high-end appointments abound.

As does chrome.

The Lincoln Concept will be on display at the New York International Auto Show and maybe, just maybe, it'll be in dealers sometime soon.

Lincoln Continental Concept revealed ahead of NY Auto Show

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

You're changing your oil too often

