Lincoln through the years

This luxury brand is a design icon and has one of the richest histories in the automotive world.
Ford has owned Lincoln for 100 years.
This is the signing ceremony where Henry Ford officially acquired Lincoln from Henry Leland for $8 million.
Lincoln has a long history of beautiful design.
Edsel Ford, ol' Henry's son, ran Lincoln until his untimely death in 1943.
The Zephyr was an iconic car of the 1930s.
Lincoln's history is full of ups and downs. Until recently, it was struggling.
The LS was a popular sports sedan in the early 2000s.
This Continental convertible would command a handsome sum today.
SUVs like the Navigator form the backbone of Lincoln sales in the 21st century.
For more historical Lincoln photos, keep clicking through this gallery.