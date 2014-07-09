Lexus RX 350 changes little for 2015 model (pictures)

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The RX 350 has proven very popular for Lexus and is a standard in the luxury SUV class.
The RX 350 fits five passengers and a substantial amount of luggage.
Lexus offers the RX 350 in front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive versions.
The spindle grille is a recent styling addition to the RX model.
Elegant, unobtrusive styling marks the sides.
Power and fuel efficiency from this 3.5-liter V-6 fall behind the competition.
The cargo area can hold 40 cubic feet with the rear seats up.
The cabin of the RX 350 is well appointed and comfortable.
The rear seats fold down to increase cargo capacity.
Lexus keeps the dashboard uncluttered and focused on the driver.
An electric power steering system is well tuned for boost.
A small LCD on the instrument cluster shows trip information.
The head-up display is a new feature for the 2015 RX 350.
The rear-view camera lacks trajectory or distance lines.
The infotainment system's main menu has a nice design but gets cramped on the 8-inch LCD.
Voice command offers control over music.
Maps from the navigation system show only in top-down view.
The navigation system offers multiple routes.
Some data, such as weather and stock prices, come in through satellite radio.
Enform apps are particularly useful for finding destinations.
Pandora integration shows your station listing.
The music library interface shows album and artist lists.
The music playback screen includes album art.
The Mark Levinson audio system uses 15 speakers to deliver excellent sound.
An optional rear-seat entertainment system puts video monitors in the headrests.