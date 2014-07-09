Lexus RX 350 changes little for 2015 model (pictures)

  • 1
The RX 350 has proven very popular for Lexus and is a standard in the luxury SUV class.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
The RX 350 fits five passengers and a substantial amount of luggage.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
Lexus offers the RX 350 in front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive versions.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
The spindle grille is a recent styling addition to the RX model.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
Elegant, unobtrusive styling marks the sides.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
Power and fuel efficiency from this 3.5-liter V-6 fall behind the competition.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
The cargo area can hold 40 cubic feet with the rear seats up.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
The cabin of the RX 350 is well appointed and comfortable.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
The rear seats fold down to increase cargo capacity.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
Lexus keeps the dashboard uncluttered and focused on the driver.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
An electric power steering system is well tuned for boost.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
A small LCD on the instrument cluster shows trip information.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
The head-up display is a new feature for the 2015 RX 350.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
The rear-view camera lacks trajectory or distance lines.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
The infotainment system's main menu has a nice design but gets cramped on the 8-inch LCD.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
Voice command offers control over music.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
Maps from the navigation system show only in top-down view.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
The navigation system offers multiple routes.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
Some data, such as weather and stock prices, come in through satellite radio.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
Enform apps are particularly useful for finding destinations.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
Pandora integration shows your station listing.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
The music library interface shows album and artist lists.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
The music playback screen includes album art.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
The Mark Levinson audio system uses 15 speakers to deliver excellent sound.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
An optional rear-seat entertainment system puts video monitors in the headrests.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/CNET
