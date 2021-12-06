/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Lexus built a hydrogen-burning UTV and we're not totally sure why

Is Lexus getting into the powersports business now?

Kyle Hyatt
lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-01-2
1 of 20 Lexus

The Lexus ROV concept seeks to bring Lexus' build quality and engineering to the utility task vehicle market.

lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-02-2
2 of 20 Lexus

We're not sure why Lexus is trying to do that, exactly, but it's still kind of cool.

lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-06-2
3 of 20 Lexus

The coolest part of the ROV is its 1.0-liter hydrogen-burning combustion engine.

lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-07-2
4 of 20 Lexus

Lexus says that the hydrogen combustion engine is more responsive than a comparable petro engine.

lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-08-2
5 of 20 Lexus

The rest of the concept, minus the body, appears to be an off-the-shelf UTV platform, but we're not sure who it's from.

lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-10-2
6 of 20 Lexus

The typical performance UTV stuff is present, like long-travel suspension.

lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-20-2
7 of 20 Lexus

It also has what appears to be a sequential manual transmission.

lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-23-2
8 of 20 Lexus

The Lexus folks managed to slap some of their well-established design touches on the body.

lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-24-2
9 of 20 Lexus

These include L-shaped lights up front and even the shape of the Lexus spindle grille on the nose.

lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-30-2
10 of 20 Lexus

It's highly unlikely that this concept will ever see production, but maybe its engine will in something road-legal.

lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-34-2
11 of 20 Lexus

Scroll on for more photos of the Lexus ROV concept.

lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-35-2
12 of 20 Lexus
lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-36-2
13 of 20 Lexus
lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-40-2
14 of 20 Lexus
lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-44-2
15 of 20 Lexus
lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-49-2
16 of 20 Lexus
lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-54-2
17 of 20 Lexus
lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-55-2
18 of 20 Lexus
lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-56-2
19 of 20 Lexus
lexus-rov-kenshiki-2021-58-2
20 of 20 Lexus

