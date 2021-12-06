Lexus built a hydrogen-burning UTV and we're not totally sure why

Is Lexus getting into the powersports business now?
The Lexus ROV concept seeks to bring Lexus' build quality and engineering to the utility task vehicle market.
We're not sure why Lexus is trying to do that, exactly, but it's still kind of cool.
The coolest part of the ROV is its 1.0-liter hydrogen-burning combustion engine.
Lexus says that the hydrogen combustion engine is more responsive than a comparable petro engine.
The rest of the concept, minus the body, appears to be an off-the-shelf UTV platform, but we're not sure who it's from.
The typical performance UTV stuff is present, like long-travel suspension.
It also has what appears to be a sequential manual transmission.
The Lexus folks managed to slap some of their well-established design touches on the body.
These include L-shaped lights up front and even the shape of the Lexus spindle grille on the nose.
It's highly unlikely that this concept will ever see production, but maybe its engine will in something road-legal.
Scroll on for more photos of the Lexus ROV concept.