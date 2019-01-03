Lexus LS 500h is Toyota's latest autonomous research platform

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Toyota Research Institute's new self-driving test car is a Lexus LS 500h.
This LS 500h uses TRI's fourth-generation autonomous software, for fully self-driving and driver assistance tech research.
The new LS 500h research car replaces the much older Platform 3.0 car, based off a late-model Lexus LS 600h.
TRI's new autonomous development car will debut at CES 2019.