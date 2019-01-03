  • Lexus LS 500h autonomous research car
  • Lexus LS 500h autonomous research car
  • Lexus LS 500h autonomous research car
  • Lexus LS 500h autonomous research car

Toyota Research Institute's new self-driving test car is a Lexus LS 500h.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
1
of 4

This LS 500h uses TRI's fourth-generation autonomous software, for fully self-driving and driver assistance tech research. 

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
2
of 4

The new LS 500h research car replaces the much older Platform 3.0 car, based off a late-model Lexus LS 600h.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
3
of 4

TRI's new autonomous development car will debut at CES 2019.

Published:Caption:Photo:ToyotaRead the article
4
of 4
Now Reading

Lexus LS 500h is Toyota's latest autonomous research platform

Latest Stories

New Ford Police Interceptor Utility is quick, efficient and loaded with tech

New Ford Police Interceptor Utility is quick, efficient and loaded with tech

by
BMW Individual M850i Night Sky is a one-off made with meteorites

BMW Individual M850i Night Sky is a one-off made with meteorites

by
AutoComplete: Ford does a recall doubletake with Takata and the EcoSport

AutoComplete: Ford does a recall doubletake with Takata and the EcoSport

1:18
Nissan's 'invisible-to-visible' tech at CES 2019 isn't for ghost hunting

Nissan's 'invisible-to-visible' tech at CES 2019 isn't for ghost hunting

by
Tesla opens Model 3 design studio to public in Europe, China

Tesla opens Model 3 design studio to public in Europe, China

by