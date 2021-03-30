Lexus LF-Z EV concept blends performance and premium

If this is the direction for Lexus' EVs, I'm here for it.
Meet the Lexus LF-Z concept.
This is a look at the future of Lexus' electric cars.
It's a good look if this is the route the brand goes.
It gives off sedan and hatchback vibes with its low-slung appearance.
I dig the "Lexus" spelled out on the back.
This is a pretty side profile for the car.
Inside is super futuristic with panels directed toward the driver.
The spindle grille gets a reimagining, too.
By 2025, we should see elements from this car trickle down to production cars.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
