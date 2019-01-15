Lexus LC Convertible Concept is all but ready for production

This is the Lexus LC Convertible Concept.
It's been three years since Lexus dropped the LC at the Detroit Auto Show.
The automaker sought to change things up, so it cut off the roof.
The lines of the LC Convertible Concept closely resemble that of the LC 500 coupe.
And for good reason -- this thing is all but guaranteed to make it to production.
It wouldn't be a concept car without some big ol' wheels.
The lines of the LC work very well as a convertible.
The convertible will probably rock the same 5.0-liter V8 as the LC 500.
It's unclear when the LC Convertible Concept will become more than just a concept, but it sure looks ready for the spotlight.
