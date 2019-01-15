Lexus LC Convertible Concept is all but ready for production

Photos
This is the Lexus LC Convertible Concept.

This is the Lexus LC Convertible Concept.
1
of 20

It's been three years since Lexus dropped the LC at the Detroit Auto Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 20

The automaker sought to change things up, so it cut off the roof.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 20

The lines of the LC Convertible Concept closely resemble that of the LC 500 coupe.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 20

And for good reason -- this thing is all but guaranteed to make it to production.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 20

It wouldn't be a concept car without some big ol' wheels.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 20

The lines of the LC work very well as a convertible.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 20

The convertible will probably rock the same 5.0-liter V8 as the LC 500.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 20

It's unclear when the LC Convertible Concept will become more than just a concept, but it sure looks ready for the spotlight.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 20

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Lexus LC Convertible Concept.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 20

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 20

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 20

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 20

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 20

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 20

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 20

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 20

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 20

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 20

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 20
