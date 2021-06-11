/>

The Lexus J201 concept is an LX 570 on steroids

This concept has all the off-road goodies you could ever want.

img-4356-2
Emme Hall
Lexus J201 Concept
1 of 36 Lexus

The Lexus J201 concept is every overlander's dream.

Lexus J201 Concept
2 of 36 Lexus

Born from the minds of Lexus and adventure team Expedition Overland, the J201 takes a standard LX 570 and make it pretty much unstoppable.

Lexus J201 Concept
3 of 36 Lexus

The stock 5.7-liter V8 gets a Magnusson supercharger to boost power output to 550 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque. 

Lexus J201 Concept
4 of 36 Lexus

A set of 33-inch General Grabber X3 tires are fitted to the J201 for more traction in the dirt.

Lexus J201 Concept
5 of 36 Lexus

Air suspension can raise the LX nearly 5 inches, bringing ground clearance to over 13 inches. Upgraded front upper control arms and rear lower control arms from Icon Vehicle Dynamics can handle the rough stuff.

Lexus J201 Concept
6 of 36 Lexus

Skid plates. You need them. The J201 has them.

Lexus J201 Concept
7 of 36 Lexus

Rounding out the fun are 4.30 axles, front and rear ARB air locking differentials and an onboard ARB air compressor. 

Lexus J201 Concept
8 of 36 Lexus

Snorkel!

Lexus J201 Concept
9 of 36 Lexus

Lexus hasn't said if it'll offer a production version of the J201.

Lexus J201 Concept
10 of 36 Lexus

Keep scrolling for more photos of this off-road concept.

Lexus J201 Concept
11 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
12 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
13 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
14 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
15 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
16 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
17 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
18 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
19 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
20 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
21 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
22 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
23 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
24 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
25 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
26 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
27 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
28 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
29 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
30 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
31 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
32 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
33 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
34 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
35 of 36 Lexus
Lexus J201 Concept
36 of 36 Lexus

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick: This super-affordable hybrid pickup could be a gamechanger

66 Photos
Toyota Land Cruiser J300 flagship is now forbidden fruit

More Galleries

Toyota Land Cruiser J300 flagship is now forbidden fruit

17 Photos
Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

More Galleries

Nintendo Switch: The 36 best games to play in 2021

37 Photos
Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

More Galleries

Refreshed Tesla Model S has a Knight Rider steering wheel

16 Photos
2022 Ford Maverick base still makes a strong case

More Galleries

2022 Ford Maverick base still makes a strong case

6 Photos
New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

More Galleries

New movies coming out in 2021: Netflix, Marvel and more

65 Photos
2021 Mazda6: Good looks will take you far

More Galleries

2021 Mazda6: Good looks will take you far

35 Photos