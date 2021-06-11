The Lexus J201 concept is an LX 570 on steroids

This concept has all the off-road goodies you could ever want.
The Lexus J201 concept is every overlander's dream.
Born from the minds of Lexus and adventure team Expedition Overland, the J201 takes a standard LX 570 and make it pretty much unstoppable.
The stock 5.7-liter V8 gets a Magnusson supercharger to boost power output to 550 horsepower and 550 pound-feet of torque.
A set of 33-inch General Grabber X3 tires are fitted to the J201 for more traction in the dirt.
Air suspension can raise the LX nearly 5 inches, bringing ground clearance to over 13 inches. Upgraded front upper control arms and rear lower control arms from Icon Vehicle Dynamics can handle the rough stuff.
Skid plates. You need them. The J201 has them.
Rounding out the fun are 4.30 axles, front and rear ARB air locking differentials and an onboard ARB air compressor.
Snorkel!
Lexus hasn't said if it'll offer a production version of the J201.
