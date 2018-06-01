Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron has beauty in the details

  • Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron
The Lego Technic model is a 1:8 scale version of the actual Bugatti Chiron.

The interior features a movable shift paddle for the eight-speed gearbox.

The Lego Chiron measures 22 inches long.

The entire set is comprised of 3,599 individual parts.

Individually spoked wheels and low-profile tires complete the Chiron look.

The interior detail is absolutely exquisite.

The Lego Chiron has a super-detailed W16 engine with movable pistons.

A special "speed key" is included to manually adjust the rear wing.

The Lego Chiron is available now for $350.

Keep scrolling to see more pictures of the Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron.

