Lego Technic Bugatti Chiron has beauty in the details

The Lego Technic model is a 1:8 scale version of the actual Bugatti Chiron.
The interior features a movable shift paddle for the eight-speed gearbox.
The Lego Chiron measures 22 inches long.
The entire set is comprised of 3,599 individual parts.
Individually spoked wheels and low-profile tires complete the Chiron look.
The interior detail is absolutely exquisite.
The Lego Chiron has a super-detailed W16 engine with movable pistons.
A special "speed key" is included to manually adjust the rear wing.
The Lego Chiron is available now for $350.
