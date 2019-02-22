Lego Creator Expert 1967 Ford Mustang is 1,500 bricks of nostalgia

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Lego is hitting the nostalgia pedal hard with its latest car-themed set, a 1967 Ford Mustang -- perhaps most famous from its starring role in the 2000 Nic Cage thriller Gone in 60 Seconds.
The kit contains 1,471 pieces and lets you build your very own blue Mustang fastback with white racing stripes.
Other optional add-ons include a ducktail rear spoiler and a front splitter, both of which help add a meaner look to complement the car's supercharger.
The interior has seats, working steering and, of course, a console-mounted shifter.
You can even put a nitrous-oxide bottle in the trunk to live out your plastic drag-racing dreams.
Under the hood is a recreation of a 390-cubic-inch V8 engine.
The Mustang can be built up for a factory-fresh, street-cruising look like this...
...or you can raise the rear suspension and add on all the extra parts for a meaner, race-ready style.
The Ford Mustang Lego Creator Expert costs $150 and will be available from Lego stores and shop.lego.com starting March 1.
