Lego is hitting the nostalgia pedal hard with its latest car-themed set, a 1967 Ford Mustang -- perhaps most famous from its starring role in the 2000 Nic Cage thriller Gone in 60 Seconds.

Read the article
1
of 13

The kit contains 1,471 pieces and lets you build your very own blue Mustang fastback with white racing stripes.

Read the article
2
of 13

Other optional add-ons include a ducktail rear spoiler and a front splitter, both of which help add a meaner look to complement the car's supercharger.

Read the article
3
of 13

The interior has seats, working steering and, of course, a console-mounted shifter.

Read the article
4
of 13

You can even put a nitrous-oxide bottle in the trunk to live out your plastic drag-racing dreams.

Read the article
5
of 13

Under the hood is a recreation of a 390-cubic-inch V8 engine.

Read the article
6
of 13

The Mustang can be built up for a factory-fresh, street-cruising look like this...

Read the article
7
of 13

...or you can raise the rear suspension and add on all the extra parts for a meaner, race-ready style.

Read the article
8
of 13

The Ford Mustang Lego Creator Expert costs $150 and will be available from Lego stores and shop.lego.com starting March 1.

Read the article
9
of 13

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Lego Ford Mustang.

Read the article
10
of 13

Read the article
11
of 13

Read the article
12
of 13

Read the article
13
of 13
Lego Creator Expert 1967 Ford Mustang is 1,500 bricks of nostalgia

2019 Ford Ranger: It's got the look

