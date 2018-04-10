Land Rover draws a line in the snow for its 70th birthday

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Land Rover has created an 820-foot outline of the classic Defender SUV as part of the automaker's 70th-birthday celebration.
The outline was drawn in the snow of the French Alps, at an elevation of nearly 9,000 feet.
Simon Beck, a snow artist, used his feet to create the outline in the midst of freezing temperatures.
It took 10.2 miles of walking and 20,894 steps in total to create the outline.
The automaker will celebrate April 30 as World Land Rover Day.
It marks 70 years to the day since the original Land Rover's debut at the 1948 Amsterdam Motor Show.
That day, Land Rover will host a livestream from the UK that will feature people who had a hand in creating a wide variety of the SUVs that Land Rover has released, from the original in 1948 all the way to the Discovery in 1989.
Sounds like a good time.
Or, at the least, it sounds better than trudging about in the snow for 10.2 miles.
Keep scrolling to check out a few shots of Land Rovers old and new in the snow!