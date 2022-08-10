Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus Facelift Stands Out at Pikes Peak

A new version of Lamborghini's Urus SUV set a new record at Pikes Peak.
Its time of 10:32.064 beat the previous SUV record set by a Bentley Bentayga in 2018 by over 17 seconds.
We don't yet know what upgrades the facelifted Urus have.
There are more air intakes and a bigger rear spoiler.
This Urus used new Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires.
Aside from a roll cage and race seat, it was totally stock.
The new Urus will debut at Monterey Car Week.
It might be called Urus Evo.
The new Urus should go on sale next year.
