Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus Facelift Stands Out at Pikes Peak

The updated Urus set a new record time at Pikes Peak.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson

Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus prototype at Pikes Peak
A new version of Lamborghini's Urus SUV set a new record at Pikes Peak.

Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus prototype at Pikes Peak
Its time of 10:32.064 beat the previous SUV record set by a Bentley Bentayga in 2018 by over 17 seconds.

Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus prototype at Pikes Peak
We don't yet know what upgrades the facelifted Urus have.

Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus prototype at Pikes Peak
There are more air intakes and a bigger rear spoiler.

Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus prototype at Pikes Peak
This Urus used new Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires.

Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus prototype at Pikes Peak
Aside from a roll cage and race seat, it was totally stock.

Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus prototype at Pikes Peak
The new Urus will debut at Monterey Car Week.

Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus prototype at Pikes Peak
It might be called Urus Evo.

Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus prototype at Pikes Peak
The new Urus should go on sale next year.

Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus prototype at Pikes Peak
Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of this Urus.

Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus prototype at Pikes Peak
Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus prototype at Pikes Peak
Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus prototype at Pikes Peak
Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus prototype at Pikes Peak
Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus prototype at Pikes Peak
Camouflaged Lamborghini Urus prototype at Pikes Peak
